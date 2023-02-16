Videos

Don't ignore criticism in social media, Stalin tells officials

Criticism of government schemes in social media, television and newspapers should not be ignored and if the grievances are true it should be addressed, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin advised senior officials on Feb. 16. Chairing a review meeting of district collectors of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri under the 'Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar Thittam' an on-the-spot assessment plan, Stalin said top priority should be accorded to welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised sections of people. The Chief Minister advised them to monitor work related to providing housing, entrepreneurial schemes, educational assistance and school and college hostel amenities for them. Pointing to criticism on government schemes in social media, television and newspapers, Stalin said these should not be ignored and if the grievances are found to be genuine, it should be addressed. "Do not stop with that. Respond to the media that the issue has been addressed," he said and underlined that such an approach is important. The Chief Minister underscored ensuring basic amenities in rural and urban areas. He advised officials to look into the scope of introducing an initiative to designate personnel to function as receptionists in departments (like the Revenue Department) that come in direct contact with the people. Such an initiative is already being implemented in police stations to guide the public. Stalin had launched the 'Kala Ayvil Mudhalamaichar Thittam,' a new plan of on-the-spot assessment on February 1 and he toured the northern Vellore region on the inaugural day and February 2 as well.