"DMK is open, brazen & vicious," says Annamalai on Army soldier death
BJP state president K Annamalai expressed shock and anger over the incident of an Indian Army soldier, who was beaten to death by a DMK functionary and his accomplices. "DMK spoke about a separate state, that is how the party was formed in 1965-67. For them, respect for Army is never there. It's in their fabric & culture that any person wearing a uniform doesn't get respect. DMK is open, brazen & vicious," said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai. "Those guilty shouldn't only be arrested but exemplary punishment should be given to them. Members of ex-servicemen wing of BJP are protesting at Collector offices in TN. In a few days, I'll hold a one-day fast along with ex-servicemen at the war memorial in Chennai," he added.
