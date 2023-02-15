Videos
Stalin left to Salem as surprise visit
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached Salem on Feb. 15 by a private jet. State Higher Education Minister Ponmudi and others accompanied him. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, who left Salem, made a surprise visit to the Tahsildar office at Omalur on Feb. 15. Chief Minister to review the status of the construction of a two-tier bus stand under the Smart City Mission in Salem on Feb 16. Stalin heard the demands of the public over there. He also heard the demands of two differently-abled persons and ordered the authorities to fulfill their requests immediately The visit is part of his new initiative – Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar (Chief Minister on field visit) – launched on February 1 in Vellore district, to personally inspect the current status of the government schemes and programmes.
