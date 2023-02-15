Videos

"No rights to criticize DMK": TN Min. Senthil Balaji

AIADMK complained to Chief Electoral Officer that the DMK was engaged in the production of fake voter identity cards in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, where a by-election will be held on February 27. During the Erode-By poll campaign Minister Senthil Balaji slammed AIADMK by saying AIADMK is making false allegations about the voter list in Erode constituency. He also said "No one has rights to criticize DMK"