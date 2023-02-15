Videos

NIA conducts raids in Tamil Nadu

The NIA on Feb. 15 carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car cylinder explosion case. The raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the 3 states. In TN alone over 35 places, including in Chennai, are being raided by NIA. Five places in Kerala and rest are in Karnataka , said NIA sources.