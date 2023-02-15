Videos

Khan vs Bajwa : Khan's fresh salvo at Bajwa over Russia - Ukraine war

Firing fresh broadside at the former military command, ex-prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Feb. 13, claimed that chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa asked him to decry the Russian invasion of Ukraine soon after his return from Moscow. Giving details about his talks with the ex-army chief, the ousted premier said: “I talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about procurement of oil at cheaper rates but when I returned to Pakistan, then chief of army staff asked me to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.” In an address, Khan, who was removed from power via a vote of no-confidence in April last year, said when he advised Bajwa to stay "neutral" like India in the matter, the ex-army chief himself started condemning Russia.