Videos

Kamal's new film with Mahesh Narayanan after Indian-2

After Indian 2, Actor Kamal Hassan likely to join with director Mahesh Narayanan for a new project. Many rumors are making the rounds on social media that Kamal Haasan’s film with Mahesh Naryanan has stopped due to various reasons. But now the new film with Mahesh Narayanan is said to be taken in a short period of time like the movies, Papanasam and Thoongavanam.