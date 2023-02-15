Videos

HM Amit Shah affirms statehood restoration for J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will come up after assembly polls, and that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amit Shah Shah also said there has been improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and terrorism-related figures were at their lowest. Amit Shah said Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the BJP-led government in 2019, had harmed the country. He said the way development is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism is gradually ending. "See all the figures, there is a lot of change in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.