Videos

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana sold to RCB for 3.4 crores

Smriti Mandhana was sold for a whopping sum of Rs 3.4 crore as Royal Challengers Bangalore won the bid for the India opener. Smriti is likely to lead the RCB in the inaugural 5-team edition of the WPL. India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said she is excited to join Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Smriti was the first player to be sold in the WPL auction as the historic bidding of women's cricket stars went underway in Mumbai on, February 13.