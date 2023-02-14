Videos

Stalin slams Guv RN Ravi for not passing bill against online gambling

On Feb. 14, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slams Governor RN Ravi for not giving his ascent to the Bill against online gambling. He said that every day there was news about people killing themselves after losing their savings. "In Vyasarpadi, a mother died by suicide after knowing that her son swindled money from a company to play online gambling. Her son is absconding now. This is the first incident. Riaz Khan from Namakkal lost money in online rummy. He died by suicide by jumping into a river. Prabhu from Aathur in Salem hung himself to death. This is the third incident. Gunaseelan from Madurai died by suicide. All this happened within a week. Doesn't the governor know about this? How many more lives should be lost before he gives his signature?", questioned Stalin in his Ungalil Oruvan series.