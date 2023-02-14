Videos

Samantha visits Palani Murugan temple amid Myositis recovery

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently recovering from Myositis, an auto-immune condition that causes muscle pains. She recently resumed work as she started shooting for Raj and DK's Citadel. Meanwhile, Samantha, who is a spiritual person, visited the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu and offered her prayers on Feb. 14. She climbed nearly 600 stairs, lit camphor, and enjoyed the darshan with her team. 96 and Jaanu director C Prem Kumar accompanied her as well.