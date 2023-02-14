Videos
Protest by Hindu outfits near private college against V-Day
In a protest against Valentine's Day, Bharat Hindu Front in Tamil Nadu organized a protest near a private college in Chennai on Feb. 14. They carried photos of freedom fighters and raised slogans against Valentine's day. They also distributed pamphlets to the students who had come to the college. After the protest was over, the Hindu outfits were removed by the police.
