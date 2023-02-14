Videos

Premgi Amaren makes a different request on V-Day

While the whole world is celebrating Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, singer, composer, songwriter, actor and comedian Premgi Amaren's post on social media has attracted the attention of many. Taking to Twitter, Premgi said, "Who ever removed 29th 30th and 31st from February please remove 14th too."
Online Desk

