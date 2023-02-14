Videos

Pathway sign board installed in TN Secretariat

Hundreds of people used to come and go every day to meet the ministers and officials at the Secretariat in Chennai. In this case, it was reported that it was difficult for the differently abled people to enter and find the way properly. Accordingly, On Feb. 15, pathway sign boards have been installed at all locations of the Secretariat in order to guide and help them with the way. In addition to this, new color boards with braille characters and braille footpaths have also been installed at some places in Secretariat.