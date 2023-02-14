Videos

Its 'Velan' day: Gautham-Manjima' spotted at Palani Murugan Temple

Following the visit of Actor Samantha, Film actor Gautham Karthik and his wife Manjima Mohan visited the Palani Murugan temple and offered prayers on Feb. 14. Both went up the hill by rope car from the foothills. Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan took a quick darshan of the deity Dhandayuthapani Swamy and left the temple. After the Consecration ceremony, celebrity' visits have increased to the Palani Murugan Temple.