Videos

IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel room

A postgraduate student of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), pursuing an MS in electrical engineering, was found dead in his hostel room. The Kotturpuram Police have filed a case, suspecting it to be a case of suicide, and are investigating. However no suicide note has been recovered as yet, they said. A police official of the Chennai City Police said the student was a native of Maharashtra. He stayed in a single occupancy room at the Mahanadhi hostel on the IIT-M campus. Another student tried to commit suicide by taking too much of paracetamol tablets because he could not study properly and was hospitalized in a critical condition. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.