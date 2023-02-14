Videos

I-T surveys BBC offices: Congress condemns BJP govt

Congress leader KC Venugopal reacts on the IT raid at BBC's office on Feb. 14. Taking to Twitter, Venugopal said that this raid shows how Modi's government is scared of criticism. "The IT raid at BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he tweeted. Income Tax officials reached BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices on Feb. 14. It is reported that they are doing verification of certain documents in the Account of Finance Department of BBC. According to sources, department has impounded a few mobile phones & laptops/desktops of persons of the account and finance department. Amid the raids, BBC tweeted that they are fully cooperating with the IT authorities and hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible.