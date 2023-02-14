Videos

Girl with rare immune disease gets new lease of life at RGGGH

Abhinaya, a young girl from Seerkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district was affected with a rare disease called Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and doctors had suggested her to undergo limp amputation. However, a multidisciplinary team of doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital are now treating her without amputation and is now able to walk with support. SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, and this leads to the damage to the organ in which it occurs. It can spread along with inflammation and in this case, both the legs were affected from SLE. Since SLE is rare in nature and the symptoms can only be controlled with medical intervention, Abhinaya had to visit multiple hospitals but no defined treatment was given. Doctors suggested to amputate her legs and her case story was shared on social media platforms. Chief Minister had come to know about this through social media and as per his instructions, health minister had contacted the family of the child. She was brought to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after his intervention. Currently, she is in a special ward and she is able to walk with walker support. Physiotherapy would also be provided to her to be able to walk properly and to ensure that rehabilitation is done. Health minister had earlier visited the patients and he appreciated the doctors for treating her.