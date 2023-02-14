Videos

Free biryani to singles on Valentine's day

Assam-based food outlet has announced that it will offer free biryani to singles on the occasion of Valentine's day. The food outlet which is in Silchar, Assam had advertised to give offers during the Valentine's week and free biryani for singles on February 14. In the advertisement, the food outlet consoled the singles and asked them not to be sad on Valentine's day and said that it will give free biryani to all the singles to make their tummy feel loved.