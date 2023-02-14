Videos

Erode East by-poll: Annamalai moves ECI against DMK

On Feb. 14, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India against the ruling party 'DMK' for misusing power in Erode- East by-poll. In the letter, K Annamalai wrote, " We released an audio clip of DMK Minister KN Nehru and the candidate of Congress, EVKS Elangovan discussing the money distribution. On Feb. 11, Election officials & police seized tokens from the car of DMK South Union Treasurer Sarbudeen in Tirupur district. Last week, The DMK member distributed 2 kg of meat to each voter as a bribe." He also wrote that the election commission has not taken action against the complaint submitted by BJP Tamil Nadu and done nothing to stop the ruling DMK government from the blatant abuse of power. Annamalai urges the Election Commission of India to take immediate action to ensure free and fair elections in Erode East assembly constituency.