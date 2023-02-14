Videos

DMK joined hands with BJP to thwart Jayalalithaa's conspiracy: Murasoli

DMK' mouthpiece Murasoli published an article and explained that it joined hands with the BJP in 1999, only to defeat Jayalalithaa's conspiracy. DMK' mouthpiece Murasoli has published an article about the DMK-BJP alliance on Feb. 14. It has been mentioned that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa overthrown the Vajpayee government to get rid of the corruption cases against her. It is also reported that the DMK joined hands with the BJP in 1999, to defeat Jayalalithaa's conspiracy even though there were differences of ideologies with the BJP.