Chennai cops issue appreciation certificates to bikers & pillion with helmets
City police has decided to give an appreciation certificate to bike riders and their pillion riders if they are riding wearing helmets. "For receiving the certificate, both should be wearing helmets" stated the official and the drive was launched on Tuesday in the city. Video by Anand Babu V
