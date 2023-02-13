Videos

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies to A Raja in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answered DMK MP A Raja's question regarding GST compensation in the Lok Sabha. She said as per law, GST Council decides to whom the GST compensation is to be released, not the central government. Sitharaman said as per the GST Act, the payment of GST compensation is only up to 5 years. Compensation to some states is delayed due to the non-availability of AG's authenticated certificate, work on getting an authenticated certificate from the Auditor General, she said.