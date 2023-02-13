Videos

TKS Elangovan slams Guv. Ravi

Reacting to Governor R N Ravi's statement of law enforcement and criminal justice system in Tamil Nadu being "awful" when it comes to crime against Dalits, TKS Elangovan responded and said that Dravidian movement empowered lives of several people. "It is because of the Dravidian movement that Dalits and OBCs, who were denied education & employment, received education and jobs. We empowered them with education & employment," he said. "There were sporadic incidents created by Hindutva policy of Manu Dharma that some are born upper caste & some lower caste. This is not our culture. It has come from the north, from Manu Dharma. Culprits are promoters of the Hindu religion. None of the BJP leaders, not only Governors, right from the Prime Minister to lowest rung cadre can speak on their own. They have to speak what they were told to speak. There is no place for self-thinking people in BJP or RSS. They have to obey the orders of the high command," he said.