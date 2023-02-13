Videos

This election is not big for us: Minister Durai Murugan

"This election is not big for us," said Minister Durai Murugan on Feb. 13 while addressing the media in Erode. He also added that for a party like DMK, who have seen many elections before, this by-poll in Erode East constituency is not big. Regarding AIADMK's complaint against DMK, Durai Murugan said, "Let the AIADMK complain, let the Election Commission answer."