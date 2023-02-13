Videos

LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is still alive : Pazha Nedumaran

In a startling revelation, Tamil Nationalist Movement Leader Pazha Nedumaran on Feb. 13 announced that outlawed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam ( LTTE ) Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and will appear in public at an appropriate time. Talking to reporters in Thanjavur, Founder of Ulaka Tamilar Peramaippu and President of Tamil Nationalist Movement Pazha Nedumaran said Velupillai Prabhakaran is hale and hearty that his family has been in touch with him. Nedumaran, however, said he could not at present disclose the location where Prabhakaran is staying. Nedumaran said he was making this announcement with the consent of the family members of Prabhakaran. He said the present situation in Sri Lanka, which has been witnessing protests, has made the situation conducive for Velupillai Prabhakaran to make his public appearance. Pazha Nedumaran, a staunch supporter of LTTE, said Prabhakaran would appear in public at the right time and reveal his detailed plans on creating a Tamil Eelam. He said the LTTE leader, who was 'pronounced' dead during the final stages of the ethnic war by the Sri Lankan Military in May 2009 in which innocent Sri Lankan Tamils, fighting for a separate Tamil Eelam, were killed, which Pro-Eelam parties in Tamil Nadu termed it as an act of genocide and wanted the Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa to face trial in the International Court of Justice for war Crimes.