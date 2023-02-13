Videos

Governor Tamilisai wishes actor Madhavan's son

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the Khelo India Youth Games as the youngster bagged medals in the swimming competition. Vedaant prevailed over all his competitors in several swimming competitions as he clinched 5 Gold medals and 2 Silver medals in India's Youth Games. On his success, Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished him to win more medals and create records in international swimming competitions.