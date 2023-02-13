Videos

Gang attacks 2 men at Court Complex in Coimbatore

Two person were brutally attacked by a gang of five people who were wielding machetes behind the court complex in Coimbatore on Feb 13.The incident happened in a day time surrounded by the public. The incident happened around 11 am, when a group surrounded a two men and began to attack. One of the victims fell to the ground and died. The other person got severely injured on his head and hand. Following the incident, authorities were alerted and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. Further investigations are underway