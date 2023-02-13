Videos

Congress victory assured in Erode East : DMK MP Kanimozhi

People are not ready to vote for any party in alliance with the BJP since the BJP-led Union government is continuously acting against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK’s deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP, said days ahead of bypoll to Erode East constituency. After inspecting works on the international furniture park project, which is underway in Thoothukudi SIPCOT, Kanimozhi on Feb. 12 said, earlier, the BJP itself was in a confused state of mind, as the party did not have a concrete idea to extend its support to any party. The DMK-led government is striving for the welfare of people and fighting to uphold their rights. Citing these, Kanimozhi said the victory of Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, who’s fielded to contest the bypoll in Erode East constituency with the backing of the ruling DMK, was therefore assured. Kanimozhi along with Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj met the aggrieved family of Ajay Kumar, a student of Class 5, who suffered head injuries after he fell down accidentally on January 2 and consoled his family members. The victim studied in Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School at Thoppur village in Tiruchendur taluk. She also consoled the bereaved families of Ashwin and Prasad, two fishermen of Amali Nagar, Tiruchendur, who went missing while fishing, sources said.