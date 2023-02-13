Videos

"Coimbatore is becoming a murder city," says Annamalai

On behalf of BJP, the party's state president Annamalai has urged Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin to focus on law and order which is the basic duty of the government and take strict actions so that the public can live without fear. Taking to Twitter, Annamalai tweeted that two murders have taken place in Coimbatore in front of the public and in the court complex on Feb. 12 alone and the gun culture has also intervened. He also criticised the law and order in the state ever since DMK came to power. "Incidents of murder and robbery have increased across the state. The hands of the police are tied. There is an unsafe situation for the guards themselves," tweeted Annamalai. "The DMK government has sent all the ministers to the Erode East by-election campaign, created an insecure situation for the lives and properties of the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.