Min. Udhayanidhi inaugurates various competitions for civil service officials

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the 2022-2023 cricket tournament for IAS, IPS and other civil service officials in the Tamil Nadu at Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, Chennai. Minister Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurated this year's cricket matches by swinging the bat and hitting the cricket ball. 6 teams of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, Railways and Income Tax Department are playing in this cricket match. The cricket match will be held on Feb 12. The final will be held on March 12.