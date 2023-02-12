Videos

Keezhadi on-site museum gets final touches

The much-awaited on-site museum at the archaeological excavation site at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, with its history dating back to the settlement of the Sangam Age, is nearing completion. Almost ready for inauguration, a collection of archaeological artefacts is all set to find its place there. Sivaganga Collector J Madhusudhan Reddy along with R Sivanandam, Commissioner (in-charge), TN State Department of Archaeology and officials from the Public Works Department inspected the on-site museum on Feb. 11. The Collector said final touches are underway at the museum site and the entire facility would be readied within 3-4 weeks. “The museum site has 6 blocks. Currently, artefacts are being cleaned, segregated and catalogued to be displayed. It’s about Vaigai river valley civilization. Each block would have a specific theme in the museum,” he explained.