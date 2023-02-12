Videos

Dense fog envelops Chennai : Suburbs; motorists suffer

Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing fog conditions for the past few days during the mornings and today as well, dense fog enveloped the city that led to hampering visibility for motorists, according to the report. Areas such as Saidapet, Guindy, Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam, and Anna Salai were faced with fog. Motorists were seen driving slowly with their headlights on. On Feb 11, S Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Feb 10 stated that the impact of fog conditions in Tamil Nadu will subside in the next four to five days.