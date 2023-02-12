Videos

Annamalai to campaign for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu

With the pre-election procedures getting over, campaigning for the upcoming Erode East by-poll has intensified. The former IPS officer has announced he would campaign for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu on February 19 and 20. Following the legal nod to Edappadi K Palaniswami to lead the embattled AIADMK, Annamalai extended his support to the Kongu strongman. EPS' rival OPS said he would campaign for 'Two Leaves' not for Thennarasu and withdrew his candidate Senthil Murugan. Former MLA Thennarasu will fight it out against Congress' EVKS Elangovan, NTK's Menaka Navaneedhan and DMDK's Anand. The constituency will go for polls on February 27 and the counting of votes would take place on March 2.