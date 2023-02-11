Videos

MHC gives nod for RSS march in Tamil Nadu

State must uphold citizens’ right to freedom of speech, expression and assembly, the Madras high court said on Feb. 10 as it set aside a single judge order imposing certain conditions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s route march in Tamil Nadu. On November 4, 2022, a single judge bench of the Justice G K Ilanthariyanimposed conditions on the Sangh’s march, directing it to conduct the procession in compounded premises such as the ground or stadium. The court also asked the participants not to bring any stick, lathi, or weapon that may cause injury to anyone. The RSS later challenged the order in the HC, saying that public procession is an acceptable manner of exercising one’s freedom of speech and expression and that the State has a duty to permit the same.