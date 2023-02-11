Videos

'Had to plan my visits by train' : Stalin writes to Nitin Gadkari on bad roads

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Feb. 11 wrote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over the poor condition of the road connecting Chennai to Ranipet (NH-4).The Chief Minister claimed that the condition of the road is so bad that he had to plan his recent visits to Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Thiruvannamalai districts by train.