Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll climbed to 21,051

The death toll in the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquakes has climbed to at least 21,051 CNN reported citing authorities on Feb. 10. At least 17,674 people have died and 72,879 people have been injured in Turkey, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay on Feb. 09. In the contrast, according to the White Helmets civil rescue organization, in Syria at least 3,377 individuals were killed, including 2,030 in rebel-held areas in the northwest and 1,347 in government-controlled areas, as reported by Syrian state media. A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Feb. 09 after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported.