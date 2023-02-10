Videos

Solution for Tamil Fishermen: L Murugan holds talks with SL Min

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries of India, L. Murugan went to Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit. He met and discussed the issues of Tamil fishermen with Sri Lankan Minister for Fisheries Douglas Devananda. During the meeting, it was said that the problems of Tamil fishermen were emphasized along with their livelihood and humanitarian issues. When he went to Jaffna, he found a statue of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in the public library there and paid his respects by garlanding the statue.