Videos

Erode will be upgraded to Chennai, Coimbatore standards: KN Nehru

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on his campaign trail promised that Erode will be upgraded on par with Chennai and Coimbatore. During an interaction with media persons the minister said all the damaged roads will be repaired once the election is over. "Also, drinking water would be supplied uninterrupted," he added. He said Everaa's aspirations for Erode East will all be fulfilled. He further said, Everaa's unfulfilled works will be completed by his father (EVKS Elangovan).