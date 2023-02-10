Videos

108 Kalasabhishekam to Vadapalani Murugan

On the occasion of the One-year anniversary of consecration ceremony in Vadapalani Murugan Temple on Feb. 10, 108 Kalasabhishekam was held in the temple with special pujas. Vigneswara Pooja, Punyaga Vasanam, Second Period Pooja, Vedic, Tirupati Parayanam, and Visesha Draviya Homam were performed during the occasion. Temple Thakkar Adhimoolam, HR&CE Deputy Commissioner Mullai, and others were participated in the Kalasabhishekam event.