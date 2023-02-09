Videos

Visit to Sri Lanka : Annamalai hopes for the best

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Information & Broadcasting, L. Murugan is to visit Sri Lanka between February 09 to12, 2023. The minister is to participate in dedication of Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed with Government of India Grant, to the people of Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Centre in March 2015. Minister of State would visit various sites that underline the scale and extent of Government of India's people-centric development partnership in Sri Lanka, said a statement from union ministry. He will also interact with a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders during the visit, sources said. While speaking about this, The Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said, "MoS L Murugan is going to Sri Lanka as an official guest of GoI. I'm going there at the invitation of certain Sri Lankan parties. We hope this continuous engagement will yield tremendous results that would prove to be beneficial for our Indian fishermen."