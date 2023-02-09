Videos

Turkey Quake : Baby rescued after 68 hours

Istanbul Municipality's rescue teams pulled a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building on February 08 . Nearly 68 hours after a major earthquake struck Hatay city. Rescuers reported that the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units. In Adiyaman province, another search and rescue team found four members of the same family alive under the wreckage on late hours of Feb. 8. The footage showed three of the survivors being carried on stretchers. The confirmed death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria has now risen to 15,000+.