Videos

Special pujas for SSLV-2 rocket model in Tirupati temple

A special puja was performed at Tirumala Tirupati temple for the second flight of ISRO's SSLV rocket. The second flight of ISRO's SSLV rocket will be launched on Feb. 10 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The final phase of the countdown will start on Feb. 09. In this case, a team of ISRO scientists along with the SSLV-2 rocket model, came to Tirumala Tirupati temple on Feb. 09 morning and performed special pujas for the rocket model.