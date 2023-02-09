Videos

Modi attacks DMK: Congress alliance in Rajya Sabha

Congress never tried to find solutions to the permanent problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said attacking the Congress while replying to the motion of thanks in the President's address. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years, the Congress family has only built potholes on the path." "Which party & people in power misused Article 356? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 50 times & that name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala communist government was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru & was toppled," he added. While speaking about Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that the governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress. "In Tamil Nadu too, govts of veterans like MGR & Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar's govt was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in US for treatment & attempts were made to topple his government," said PM Modi.