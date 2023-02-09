Videos

Hazardous gas leak in Kakinada oil factory: 7 killed

A cooking oil factory is operating in Ragampeta village near Pithapuram next to Kakinada district. Nine workers were involved in cleaning the tall oil collecting tanker there. All of them fell unconscious due to a sudden attack of poisonous gas. When they were rescued, it was found that seven workers had died and the remaining two were sent to hospital in critical condition. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.