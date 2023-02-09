Videos

CCTV footage of terrible accident

On February 7, two massive accidents took place at the National Highway 74 on the outskirts of Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to sources, all five people survived the accident. In the CCTV footage, a giant truck can be seen ramming into the biker at full speed on the National Highway. The biker was standing on the side of the busy road when the truck came from the opposite direction. In another accident, a person miraculously escaped when a speeding car rammed into him. The car skidded off the road and turned turtle on National Highway 74 leading to panic in the surrounding. In the CCTV footage, locals can be seen rushing to help passengers stuck in the vehicle as the car capsized.