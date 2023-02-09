Videos

Cash for votes?: AIADMK meeting hall sealed

Members of the AIADMK on Feb. 09, protested against the raids conducted by the authorities after receiving a complaint that the AIADMK members were involved in bribing. As the Erode East by-elections are approaching, a complaint has been received by the election officials that members of AIADMK held meetings on election campaigns in a private hall in Krishnampalayam area in Erode without the permission of the government. While a case has been registered in this regard, a complaint has been sent to the concerned authority that bribing is taking place in the same private hall. When the officials conducted a raid there, a heated argument broke out between the AIADMK members and the election officials; following which the members of the party protested against the raid. In addition to this, the private hall where the incident took place has been sealed, all AIADMK members have been evacuated from there and heavy police force has been deployed in the area.