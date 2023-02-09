Videos

Aaftab Poonawala ground Shraddha Walkar's bones in mixer: Delhi Police

Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has confessed to his crime. In the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, there have been many shocking revelations from Aftab’s confession. In this, the accused told how he disposed of the pieces of Shraddha’s corpse. The accused said that he burnt the pieces of the corpse with petrol and crushed many bones in a grinder and threw its powder on the road.