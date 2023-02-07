Videos

Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi

The mortal remains of Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf will be brought back to the country in a special flight from Dubai on Feb. 06 and will be laid to rest in Karachi, media reports said. Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Feb. 05 in Dubai after a prolonged illness. The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai. Musharraf's mortal remains will be flown to Pakistan on a special flight at 11:30 AM local time, according to Geo TV. The Pakistani embassy in the UAE issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of Musharraf's mortal remains to Pakistan at the request of his family, the TV channel said. The former military leader's wife Sehba Musharraf, son Bilal and daughter Ayla will bring Musharraf's mortal remains to Pakistan, it said. The former president will be buried in a Karachi graveyard, his family confirmed. The former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi. Meanwhile, the Khaleej Times reported that the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to repatriate his body to Pakistan. Musharraf seized power by ousting Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup. He served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008. Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and fled to Pakistan in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.