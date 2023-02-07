Videos

Massive earthquake splits airport runway

Turkey and Syria were hit by three powerful earthquakes on Feb. 06, causing massive damage to infrastructure and killing more than 3,800 people. The 7.8 magnitude quakewas followed by dozens of aftershocks, which wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in the region filled with millions who fled Syria's civil war and other conflicts. In Turkey's Hatay province, the only runway at the airport has also been shattered and left fully unusable. A video of the completely destroyed runway has been shared on social media. It showed the tarmac split into two, forcing it to be closed for all flights.